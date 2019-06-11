Flood Warning issued June 11 at 1:50PM MDT until June 12 at 4:38AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.The Arkansas River near Avondale is expected to remain above flood

stage through this afternoon.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Arkansas River Near Avondale.

* until late tonight…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 1:30 PM Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

late this afternoon.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs

near Avondale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.