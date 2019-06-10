Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 5:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a moderate thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla

county, moving east at 25 mph. This storm will likely drop some

light to moderate rain over the Spring Burn scar between 515 0m

through at least 6:00 pm. At this time, total rainfall amounts are

expected to be less than 0.25 inches as the storm moves from west to

east across the burn scar. If the storm should intensify, locally

heavier amounts could occur.

Locations impacted include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Indian

Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar north

of Highway 160, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano

county, La Veta, La Veta Pass and Spanish Peaks.