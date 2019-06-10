Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 5:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a moderate thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla
county, moving east at 25 mph. This storm will likely drop some
light to moderate rain over the Spring Burn scar between 515 0m
through at least 6:00 pm. At this time, total rainfall amounts are
expected to be less than 0.25 inches as the storm moves from west to
east across the burn scar. If the storm should intensify, locally
heavier amounts could occur.

Locations impacted include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Indian
Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar north
of Highway 160, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano
county, La Veta, La Veta Pass and Spanish Peaks.

