Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 2:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 213 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Air Force Academy, or 8 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Northwestern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy and

Gleneagle.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.