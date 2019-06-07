Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 2:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 213 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Air Force Academy, or 8 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving
northeast at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Northwestern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy and
Gleneagle.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

