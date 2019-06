At 104 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cokedale, or 8 miles west of Trinidad, moving east at 20 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville and Hoehne.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.