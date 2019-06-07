Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 7 at 2:25PM MDT until June 7 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 224 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Air Force

Academy, or 10 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving northeast at

10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Gleneagle

and Black Forest.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.