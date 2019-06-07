Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 7 at 1:26PM MDT until June 7 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 125 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Starkville, or
over Trinidad, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Cokedale and Starkville.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

