Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 7 at 1:11PM MDT until June 7 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 145 PM MDT.

* At 111 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cokedale, or
7 miles southwest of Trinidad, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Cokedale and Starkville.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

AJ Kievenaar

