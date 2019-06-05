Flood Advisory issued June 5 at 5:59PM MDT until June 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. Doppler radar estimates of nearly two inches of

rain has already fallen within the past hour with additional

rainfall expected.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Sugar City and Cheraw.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.