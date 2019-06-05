Flood Advisory issued June 5 at 3:39PM MDT until June 5 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms, continuing over portions of the advisory area, with
more storms moving into the area. This will cause urban and small
stream flooding in the advisory area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security, Widefield,
Peterson AFB, and Cimarron Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.