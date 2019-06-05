Flood Advisory issued June 5 at 3:39PM MDT until June 5 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms, continuing over portions of the advisory area, with

more storms moving into the area. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security, Widefield,

Peterson AFB, and Cimarron Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.