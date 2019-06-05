Flood Advisory issued June 5 at 3:15PM MDT until June 5 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. Heavy rain has already caused some minor

street flooding, and more storms are expected to impact the area

through at least 4 PM.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security, Widefield,

and Cimarron Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.