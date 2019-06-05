Flood Advisory issued June 5 at 1:14PM MDT until June 5 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Southwestern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 112 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in

the advisory area. This area was impacted by moderate showers

within the past hour.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Western Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northern Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, northwestern Spring

Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass.

This includes the following areas, South Abeyta Creek near County

Road 443.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.