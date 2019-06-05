Flash Flood Watch issued June 5 at 3:56AM MDT until June 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Deep upslope flow in combination with plentiful atmospheric moisture

over the area today will bring the possibility of locally heavy

rain over and near the eastern mountains, which will capable of

producing localized flash flooding on the recent Hayden Pass,

Junkins and Spring burn scars.

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including

the following areas, in central Colorado, Fremont county. In

southeast Colorado, Huerfano county, Northern Sangre de Cristo

mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo mountains, and Wet

mountains.

* From 11 AM MDT this morning through this evening

* Deep, moist upslope flow over the area today will be capable of

producing locally heavy rain at times over and near the eastern

mountains. If heavy rain falls on a burn scar, there will be

the potential for flash flooding.

* Flash flooding, debris flows and rock slides will be possible.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.