Flash Flood Watch issued June 5 at 3:36PM MDT until June 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Deep upslope flow in combination with plentiful moisture, will
continue over the area this evening, as will showers and
thunderstorms. The possibility of locally heavy rain over and
near the eastern mountains will continue this evening, and could
cause flash flooding on the Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn
scars.
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* The Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn scars.
* Until 9 PM MDT this evening
* Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, and some
could cause heavy rain at times over and near the eastern
mountains, including the Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn
scars. If heavy rain falls on a burn scar, there will be the
potential for flash flooding.
* Flash flooding, debris flows and rock slides will be possible.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.