Flash Flood Warning issued June 5 at 3:00PM MDT until June 5 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 254 PM MDT, emergency management reported heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over the southeast portion of the Spring Creek burn

scar. Flash flooding is occuring with water over the road on CR 442.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the South Abeyta Creek drainage. The debris flow can

consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Spring Burn

Scar north of Highway 160, northwestern Spring Burn Scar south of

Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass.

This includes the following areas, South Abeyta Creek near County

Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 442, and South Abeyta

Creek near County Road 441.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.