Flash Flood Warning issued June 5 at 3:00PM MDT until June 5 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 254 PM MDT, emergency management reported heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over the southeast portion of the Spring Creek burn
scar. Flash flooding is occuring with water over the road on CR 442.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the South Abeyta Creek drainage. The debris flow can
consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Spring Burn
Scar north of Highway 160, northwestern Spring Burn Scar south of
Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass.
This includes the following areas, South Abeyta Creek near County
Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 442, and South Abeyta
Creek near County Road 441.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.