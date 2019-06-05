Flash Flood Warning issued June 5 at 1:57PM MDT until June 5 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 156 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to

begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Spring

Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northwestern Spring Burn Scar south

of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the South Abeyta Creek. The debris flow can consist

of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

This includes the following areas, South Abeyta Creek near County

Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 442, and South Abeyta

Creek near County Road 441.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.