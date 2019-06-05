Flash Flood Warning issued June 5 at 1:47PM MDT until June 5 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

East central Costilla County in south central Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to

begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Brun Scar, southern Spring

Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Indian Creek and Cuchara River. The debris flow

can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

This includes the following areas, Sulpher Springs on Indian Creek

and County Road 421 near Indian Creek.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.