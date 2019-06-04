Flash Flood Watch issued June 4 at 8:42PM MDT until June 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Deep upslope flow and plentiful moisture over the area on

Wednesday will bring the possibility of locally heavy rain over

and near the eastern mountains, which could cause flash flooding

on the Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn scars.

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including

the following areas, in central Colorado, Fremont County. In

southeast Colorado, Huerfano County, Northern Sangre de Cristo

Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet

Mountains.

* From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening

* Deep, moist upslope flow over the area on Wednesday will bring

the possibility of locally heavy rain at times over and near

the eastern mountains. If heavy rain falls on a burn scar,

there will be the potential for flash flooding.

* Flash flooding, debris flows and rock slides will be possible.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.