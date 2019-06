SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 321 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN COLORADO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO

EL PASO

IN SOUTHEAST COLORADO

BACA BENT CROWLEY

KIOWA OTERO PROWERS

PUEBLO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COLORADO SPRINGS, EADS, LA JUNTA,

LAMAR, LAS ANIMAS, OLNEY SPRINGS, ORDWAY, PETERSON AFB, PUEBLO,

ROCKY FORD, SPRINGFIELD, AND WALSH.