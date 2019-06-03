Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 3 at 3:22PM MDT until June 3 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 322 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of
Two Buttes Reservoir, or 11 miles northwest of Springfield, moving
east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

