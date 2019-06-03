Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 3 at 3:12PM MDT until June 3 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 345 PM MDT.

* At 312 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest
of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 10 miles northwest of Springfield,
moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

