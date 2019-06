At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Waugh Mountain, or 24 miles northeast of Hayden Pass

Burn Scar, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central

Fremont County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for

central Colorado.