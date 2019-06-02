Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 5:38PM MDT until June 2 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 537 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast
of Haswell, or 38 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 25
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
north central Kiowa County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

