Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 4:26PM MDT until June 2 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 426 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Kim, or 36 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kim.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.