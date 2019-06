THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN COLORADO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST COLORADO

BENT CROWLEY KIOWA

OTERO PROWERS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF EADS, LA JUNTA, LAMAR, LAS ANIMAS,

OLNEY SPRINGS, ORDWAY, AND ROCKY FORD.