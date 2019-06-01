Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 5:48PM MDT until June 1 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 547 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Queens

Reservoir, or 11 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Brandon and Queens Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.