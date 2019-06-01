Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 5:30PM MDT until June 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of

Pinon, or 16 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hanover area.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.