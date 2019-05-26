Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tornado Warning issued May 26 at 3:55PM MDT until May 26 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…
Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
South central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Neegronda Reservoir, or 17 miles northwest of
Lamar, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…
Sweetwater Reservoir and Queens Reservoir around 400 PM MDT.
Neeoshe Reservoir around 405 PM MDT.
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

