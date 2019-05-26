Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 154 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
McClave, or 12 miles west of Lamar, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and
Sweetwater Reservoir.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500
Sports

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

2:18 pm
Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat
News

Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat

1:27 pm
Pueblo Police seek public's help in locating wanted man
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Police seek public's help in locating wanted man

1:03 pm
