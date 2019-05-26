Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 154 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

McClave, or 12 miles west of Lamar, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and

Sweetwater Reservoir.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.