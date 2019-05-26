Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 11:17AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1117 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm
8 miles south of Higbee, or 23 miles south of North La Junta, moving
northeast at 50 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this developing storm.

Locations impacted include…
Las Animas, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir,
Higbee, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, John Martin
Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

