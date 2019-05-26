Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 26 at 3:40PM MDT until May 26 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McClave, or

16 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eads, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington,

Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.