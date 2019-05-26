Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 26 at 2:29PM MDT until May 26 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 229 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of
Las Animas, or 20 miles east of North La Junta, moving north at 35
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Las Animas, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern
Colorado.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

