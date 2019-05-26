Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 26 at 2:25PM MDT until May 26 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 225 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wiley, or 10

miles north of Lamar, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chivington, Neeoshe Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Neegronda

Reservoir.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.