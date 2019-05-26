Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 26 at 2:18PM MDT until May 26 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 218 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of

Higbee, or 19 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving north at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.