Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 26 at 12:54PM MDT until May 26 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springfield,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Vilas, Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.