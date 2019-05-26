Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 26 at 12:43PM MDT until May 26 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 115 PM MDT.

* At 1243 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Springfield, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Two Buttes and Two Buttes

Reservoir.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.