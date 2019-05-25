Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 3:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northeast of Black Mesa Park, or 18 miles northwest of Boise
City, moving north at 40 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Campo.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

