Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 3:43PM MDT until May 25 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast
of Walsh, or 7 miles west of The Saunders Elevator, moving
northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

