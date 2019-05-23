Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued May 23 at 12:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1210 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles south of Granada, or 20 miles southwest of Coolidge, moving
north at 55 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Holly, Granada, Hartman and Bristol.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.

More News
Man who saw 300+ year sentence overturned indicted by federal grand jury on child sex allegations
Covering Colorado

Man who saw 300+ year sentence overturned indicted by federal grand jury on child sex allegations

12:12 pm
Homeless valedictorian offered $3M in scholarships, accepts offer from Tennessee State
News

Homeless valedictorian offered $3M in scholarships, accepts offer from Tennessee State

12:10 pm
Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month
Covering Colorado

Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month

11:44 am
Man who saw 300+ year sentence overturned indicted by federal grand jury on child sex allegations
Covering Colorado

Man who saw 300+ year sentence overturned indicted by federal grand jury on child sex allegations

Homeless valedictorian offered $3M in scholarships, accepts offer from Tennessee State
News

Homeless valedictorian offered $3M in scholarships, accepts offer from Tennessee State

Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month
Covering Colorado

Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month

Scroll to top
Skip to content