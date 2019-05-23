Special Weather Statement issued May 23 at 12:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1210 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles south of Granada, or 20 miles southwest of Coolidge, moving

north at 55 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Holly, Granada, Hartman and Bristol.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.