Winter Weather Advisory issued May 21 at 6:04AM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two
inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet,
and Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.