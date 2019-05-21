Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 21 at 6:04AM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

