Winter Weather Advisory issued May 21 at 6:04AM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.