Winter Weather Advisory issued May 21 at 3:39AM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three

inches.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet, and Pikes

Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.