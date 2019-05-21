Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 11:11AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Southeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
A weather system over Colorado will favor the development of showers
or thunderstorms and weak funnel clouds for the next few hours.
These weak funnels can extend thousands of feet down from the base of
the parent cloud, and typically last for only a few minutes then
dissipate. However,on rare occasions, they can briefly reach the
ground and cause minor damage.
If you are in southeastern Colorado, be alert for the possibility of
seeing a funnel cloud, and if you do, call your local law
enforcement agency, and they will relay your report to the national
weather service. If you are a weather spotter for the national
weather service in Pueblo, please call our office directly if you
spot a funnel cloud.
If a funnel cloud comes close to the ground near you, go to a place
of safety, preferably in a sturdy building.