Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 11:11AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Southeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

A weather system over Colorado will favor the development of showers
or thunderstorms and weak funnel clouds for the next few hours.

These weak funnels can extend thousands of feet down from the base of
the parent cloud, and typically last for only a few minutes then
dissipate. However,on rare occasions, they can briefly reach the
ground and cause minor damage.

If you are in southeastern Colorado, be alert for the possibility of
seeing a funnel cloud, and if you do, call your local law
enforcement agency, and they will relay your report to the national
weather service. If you are a weather spotter for the national
weather service in Pueblo, please call our office directly if you
spot a funnel cloud.

If a funnel cloud comes close to the ground near you, go to a place
of safety, preferably in a sturdy building.

More News
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

10:56 am
Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries
News

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries

10:38 am
Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat
News

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat

10:14 am
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries
News

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat
News

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat

Scroll to top
Skip to content