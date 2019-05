The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Frost

Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT

Wednesday.

* LOCATION…All of the southeast plains of Colorado except El

Paso county.

* TEMPERATURE…30 to 35 degrees.

* IMPACT…Bring tender plants inside if possible or cover up

outside sensitive foliage.

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.