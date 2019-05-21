Freeze Warning issued May 21 at 11:42AM MDT until May 22 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT

Wednesday.

* LOCATION…El Paso county

* TEMPERATURE…In the 20s across northern El Paso county, with

upper 20s to lower 30s across southern El Paso county.

* IMPACT…Bring sensitive plants inside or cover them up if

possible. Protect sprinkler systems from freezing.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.