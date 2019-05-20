Winter Weather Advisory issued May 20 at 8:22PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches

expected.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range

Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Tree limb

damage from heavy wet snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.