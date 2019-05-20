Winter Weather Advisory issued May 20 at 8:22PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches expected.

* WHERE…Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak

Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.