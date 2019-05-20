Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 20 at 8:22PM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12
inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

