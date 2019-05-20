Winter Weather Advisory issued May 20 at 3:35PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches
expected.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range
Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.