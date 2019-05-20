Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 20 at 3:35PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
expected.

* WHERE…Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
2020 hopeful Bennet proposes $1 trillion climate change fund
Covering Colorado

2020 hopeful Bennet proposes $1 trillion climate change fund

3:46 pm
Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title
News

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

3:42 pm
Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Silverthorne
Covering Colorado

Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Silverthorne

3:11 pm
2020 hopeful Bennet proposes $1 trillion climate change fund
Covering Colorado

2020 hopeful Bennet proposes $1 trillion climate change fund

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title
News

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Silverthorne
Covering Colorado

Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Silverthorne

Scroll to top
Skip to content