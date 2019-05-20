Winter Weather Advisory issued May 20 at 12:21PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches expected.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range

Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow will cause poor visibility at

times. Tree branches may break due to the heavy wet snow. Roads

will become slushy.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.