Winter Weather Advisory issued May 20 at 12:21PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches expected.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range
Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow will cause poor visibility at
times. Tree branches may break due to the heavy wet snow. Roads
will become slushy.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Periods of rain and snow tonight through Tuesday morning
Weather

Periods of rain and snow tonight through Tuesday morning

12:48 pm
CDOT kicking off Click It or Ticket campaign May 20
Covering Colorado

CDOT kicking off Click It or Ticket campaign May 20

12:38 pm
Monument Board of Trustees to vote on 90-day Kratom ban Monday night
Covering Colorado

Monument Board of Trustees to vote on 90-day Kratom ban Monday night

12:06 pm
